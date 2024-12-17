Detention officer killed after being attacked by inmate, sheriff says

By Steven Rosenbaum

Click here for updates on this story

WAXAHACHIE, Texas (KTVT) — An Ellis County detention officer died Monday after an inmate assaulted him, the sheriff said Tuesday.

Officer Isaiah Bias, 28, started working for the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office out of high school. He left for a couple of years to study at Navarro College but then returned, according to Sheriff Brad Norman. As a teenager Bias participated in the Ellis County Sheriff’s Explorers program, which provides training and leadership skills to teens who are interested in a career in law enforcement.

Norman identified 45-year-old Arron Semeion Thompson as the inmate who attacked Bias at 3:45 p.m. Monday.

Thompson was in a segregated area where he spent 23 hours per day alone in his cell. The attack happened as Thompson was being transferred back into his cell after his one hour out.

According to the affidavit, Bias was escorting Thompson back to his cell on the second floor. Thompson followed Bias to the second floor and hit him in the head with his hand, the report states, choked him from behind and repeatedly struck him. Thompson then returned to the first floor and sat down at a table.

Additional officers then arrived and placed Thompson in handcuffs. Bias was given immediate medical attention and taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Thompson, with a criminal record dating back to 2002, was in the Ellis County Detention Center on multiple charges of assaulting a public servant and evading arrest. He is now also charged with capital murder.

The Texas Rangers are investigating.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.