Georgia family uses Christmas lights display to help collect food for food pantry

BRYAN COUNTY, Georgia (WJCL) — It is the season when several homes are decorated for the holidays.

In Richmond Hill, the Johnson family home is lit up again this holiday season.

“We’ve been doing this for over 30 years. It’s started super small, and every year, it just kind of snowballs into something bigger and better,” said Melissa Johnson.

It is a unique setup on Sweetwater Court filled with lights and holiday favorites, such as Cousin Eddie from the hit movie “Christmas Vacation” and the Minions.

“We started with the roof lights slightly before Halloween; our house was half Christmas, half Halloween on the bottom,” said Johnson. “On Nov. 2, we hit the ground running, and it took us at least 12 days to get this set up.”

It’s more than an opportunity to see Christmas lights. You can also donate to the Way Station Food Pantry.

“It means a lot more that everything will stay here within Richmond Hill and in Bryan County to serve those in need,” said Julie Peterson.

Peterson helps run the pantry.

The pantry is partnering with the Johnsons to collect nonperishable food daily.

Hurricane Debby hit the pantry hard, but while the storm destroyed its facility, it didn’t stop its mission to feed those in need.

“Our much smaller location and our feeding of more people mean we spend only about a month in the station before it goes out to a family,” said Peterson.

The Johnsons collected 1,400 pounds of food for the pantry in 2023 and aim to surpass that number this holiday season.

“I feel like Christmas is truly Christmas. When you share the light of love, you can give to others,” said Johnson.

The Johnson home is at 63 Sweet Water Court, Richmond Hill, GA 31324.

