Kids in protective custody receive gift cards for Christmas

Kids in protective custody received gift cards for Christmas from the Geux 4 Kids organization.
By Crystal Webb

    SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — Students in Caddo, Bossier, DeSoto and Webster parishes are getting a little extra Christmas cheer thanks to Geaux 4 Kids.

More than 200 teens will be getting a gift card for Christmas, delivered by their school resource officer. It is part of a program called Just Be-Clause.

“There’s always somebody that’s having a hard time or a difficult time and just to give back to kids and to cheer them up and give them an opportunity to to feel good about themselves,” Bossier Parish sheriff’s Deputy Jesse Talliant said.

Geaux 4 Kids started Just Be-Clause 10 years ago.

