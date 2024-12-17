Shreveport doctor from Syria encouraged by the revolution so far

By TW Starr

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — Many have watched in recent days the monumental changes that have been happening in Syria.

One local doctor has an enormous interest in what’s happening in Syria right now because that’s his homeland. Dr. Basel Kasabali is a cardiologist at Willis Knighton in Shreveport, but he was born and raised in Damascus, Syria.

He told KTBS he shed tears of joy as he watched what’s happened recently in Syria. He said to actually see people with smiles on their faces and hope for a better future has been so encouraging to him and his family.

As for what he has seen from the new leader: “So far he made assurances to Israel we have no fight with them. We are not fighting the Kurds, we only want to live in peace. Fifty-five years of oppression and bloodshed caused cost 1.2 million in the civil war and caused 12 million to flee away. I think we want to rebuild the country, the country has been completely destroyed thanks to the civil war and thanks to the corrupted regime.”

Kasabali says he’s become a news junkie on everything coming out of Syria and he just can’t get enough. He is very happy Assad is gone and optimistic the new leaders will do what’s best for the people.

“It’s very important that we build democracy in Syria. Actually, it’s a dream but I think it’s possible if the U.S.A plays the cards right, people in Syria hate Russia, hate Iranian Revolutionary Guard, hate Hezbollah. Everyone looking to the U.S. and western power. We need support, we need the sanctions to be lifted, because it’s harming the people now,” said Kasabali.

His brother still lives in Damascus and told him right now they have no electricity and no fuel.

He is hopeful that if the new leaders do the right thing, Syria and the U.S. could become allies in the future.

