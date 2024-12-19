2nd gun found at Pittsburgh International Airport this week

By Madeline Bartos

Click here for updates on this story

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two guns have been stopped at security checkpoints at the Pittsburgh International Airport this week, the Transportation Security Administration says.

Officers intercepted the 9mm handgun at the security checkpoint on Wednesday, just two days after they stopped another one. The TSA says a man from Steubenville, Ohio, had the 9mm handgun, which was loaded with eight bullets, in his carry-on bag.

When officers found the gun, the TSA says the checkpoint lane came to a halt until police could respond, delaying other travelers from getting through and to their gates.

Authorities said the man told them he forgot he had the gun on him.

“This individual told us that he forgot that he had his loaded gun with him, which is absolutely unforgivable,” said Gerardo Spero, TSA’s federal security director for Pennsylvania. “Travelers who own firearms need to know where they are at all times. That’s a vital part of being a responsible gun owner. Now this individual faces a stiff federal financial civil penalty that could cost him thousands of dollars. An expensive mistake on his part.”

Earlier this week, the TSA said officers found a .25 caliber handgun in the carry-on of a man from Eighty-Four, Pennsylvania.

It brings the total of guns caught at checkpoints at the Pittsburgh International Airport this year to 42. Last year, a record 44 were found.

Travelers can only pack guns in checked baggage. The guns have to be unloaded and packed in a locked hard-sided container then declared to the airline.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.