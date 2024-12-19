A New Era of Collaboration: Houston Public Media and KTSU Unite to Amplify Local Voices

By Francis Page, Jr.

December 19, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — In a bold and forward-thinking move, two iconic Houston-based public media powerhouses, KTSU and Houston Public Media, have partnered to deliver an unprecedented expansion of content, community service, and cultural reach. This strategic alliance aims to elevate The Vibe, KTSU’s celebrated Urban Alternative station, by broadcasting it on Houston Public Media’s KUHF 88.7 HD3 platform. This collaboration marks a pivotal moment in Houston’s media landscape, showcasing the unyielding commitment of both organizations to serve, entertain, and inspire.

“We are thrilled about this partnership with Houston Public Media,” shared Ernest Walker, General Manager of KTSU, exuding enthusiasm. “As university licensees and champions of public media, this collaboration is a natural progression of our shared mission to enrich the Houston community. Together, we’ll amplify our reach and create a more connected and informed audience.”

KTSU, licensed by Texas Southern University, and Houston Public Media, a service of the University of Houston, both hail from Houston’s historic Third Ward. This cultural and academic hub has long been a beacon of creativity, resilience, and progress. Now, with The Vibe replacing Mixtape, a service of XpoNential Radio, the collaboration heralds a new era of innovation and inclusivity in Houston’s public media scene.

Josh Adams, Station Manager of Houston Public Media, underscored the partnership’s transformative potential: “This collaboration is about community service at its core. By providing a 24/7 broadcast platform for The Vibe, we’re empowering Houston’s vibrant urban music scene while simultaneously introducing a broader audience to our trusted news coverage and in-depth reporting. It’s a win-win for everyone.”

Originally launched as a digital web stream under the Corporation for Public Broadcasting’s Urban Alternative initiative, The Vibe has earned accolades for its dynamic blend of hip-hop, R&B, and culturally resonant programming. It was designed to resonate with young, diverse audiences, sparking connections through music discovery and community engagement. Thanks to this new partnership, The Vibe will now be accessible not only via KUHF 88.7 HD3 but also online through KTSU’s website, ensuring a seamless and far-reaching listening experience.

Celebrating the Legacy of Service and Innovation

Houston Public Media has long been a trusted source of local news and national programming through partnerships with NPR and PBS. With a mission to expand minds and possibilities, the organization delivers content that informs, entertains, and inspires Southeast Texas residents.

Meanwhile, KTSU 90.9FM The Choice has cemented its reputation as Houston’s premier public radio station, celebrating a rich musical heritage that spans jazz, gospel, blues, and emerging genres. The addition of KTSU The Vibe to Houston Public Media’s platform underscores a shared vision: to preserve Houston’s cultural legacy while embracing its vibrant, evolving future.

Looking Ahead: A Bright Future for Houston Public Media

The collaboration between Houston Public Media and KTSU is more than just a partnership—it’s a call to action for the Houston community to rally behind public media. By uniting their strengths, these organizations are paving the way for enhanced community engagement, music discovery, and trusted journalism. Together, they’re ensuring that Houston remains at the forefront of innovation in public broadcasting.

As Ernest Walker aptly put it, “This partnership is not just about radio; it’s about building bridges, fostering connections, and celebrating the diverse voices that make Houston truly extraordinary.”

So, Houston Style Magazine readers, tune in to KUHF 88.7 HD3 or visit KTSU’s website to experience the power of this collaboration firsthand. Together, let’s amplify the voices that matter and the stories that inspire.

