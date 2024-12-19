Police pursuit in Southern California ends in deadly crash

By Chelsea Hylton

RIALTO, California (KCAL, KCBS) — A man is dead after crashing into a wall during a police pursuit in Rialto Thursday morning.

The Rialto Police Department said they received a call at 3:42 a.m. about a crash at Meridian Avenue and Baseline Road.

The RPD said officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a 2020 white Camaro for a vehicle code violation.

The 23-year-old driver in the Camaro began heading westbound on Meridian Avenue toward Baseline Road at a high rate of speed, police said. Officers engaged in a pursuit for about a mile.

The driver attempted to make a left turn on Baseline Road when he crashed into a wall. He was transported to the hospital but was later pronounced dead.

The RPD said speed was a factor in the crash but it is unclear if alcohol was.

