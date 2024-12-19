Texas middle school students bring joy to assisted living facility through art

By Trevor Sochocki

RICHARDSON, Texas (KTVT) — Normally, Lake Highlands Middle School students would have no reason to visit Brookdale White Rock, the assisted living facility just down the street from campus.

However, just in time for the holiday season, some middle schoolers are creating art to spread cheer and joy to the residents.

“I told my grandma,” said London Yurcina. “She was really happy that I’m going to go see that.”

The Richardson ISD students are in Jennifer Pond’s art classes. Pond started an art series called “Acts of Kindness” to bring joy to others through art and highlight needs in the community. Previously, the students drew animal portraits for display at the Dallas Animal Shelter.

The day before their visit to Brookdale White Rock, the students made watercolor paintings of their favorite winter treats.

“I’m drawing hot cocoa,” explained Landry Jones. “With marshmallows and all my favorite toppings.”

After sketching on paper, the class outlined their drawings with sharpies and filled in the blanks with watercolors.

“I’m glad people are going to be able to see it,” said Madeline Fairchild. “So they can see that we wanted to show them what it was.”

By the end of class, most students had finished their paintings, and it was time to wash their brushes and put the watercolors on the drying rack. The next day, some of those watercolors were on the walls at the living facility.

The students, along with some orchestra members, took a five minute bus ride down the road to show off their work and chat with the residents.

“It’s fun to talk to people that don’t have a lot of people to talk to,” said Hank Collier. “We get to make their day.”

As music played in the background, students went around the room, talking to the residents at the facility and handing out candy canes.

“All the old people get to see the art too and look at it,” said Lilly Puryear. “It was also very fun to know that we were making this art for the assisted living place.”

This year marked resident Debra Kirkpatrick’s first Christmas at Brookdale White Rock.

“Especially when you get up in our age,” said Kirkpatrick. “We’ve left our homes and we’re here without our families, it’s really great. Children bring the best out of the holidays.”

Many of the residents were impressed by the students’ handiwork.

“They’re real talkative,” said Rosemary Gonzales. “They’re going around and giving candy out. But it’s wonderful. Thank you. Thank you so much.”

