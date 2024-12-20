Christmas mystery to miracle: Louisville family reunited with lost gifts

By DeAndria Turner

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (WLKY) — The holiday spirit is alive and well in Louisville as one woman’s determination turned a Christmas mystery into a Christmas miracle.

It’s the kind of story that restores your faith in humanity.

“There’s still honest people out there,” said Jason Brown.

On Sunday, Brown and Debra Holcomb were driving down Preston Highway and unbeknownst to them, Christmas gifts for their grandkids fell out of their truck.

“We were taking stuff to storage, and I’m assuming they rolled out the back of the truck,” said Brown.

They thought it was a holiday disaster, but fate had other plans.

“I’m so happy I found y’all,” said Krystal Murphy.

Murphy was driving the same route when she spotted the bag full of presents. That’s when her quest to reunite those presents with their rightful owners started.

Determined to find the owner, she put a post on social media and also did an interview with WLKY.

PresentsAre these your gifts? Bag of Christmas presents found on Preston Highway “I just made a post and next thing you know, I’m on the news,” said Murphy.

After the story aired on WLKY, the family recognized the gifts.

“I looked on the phone and saw it on the news with the names on it, and I was like, those are our grandkids,” said Debra Holcomb.

They connected with Murphy and confirmed the gifts were theirs by describing each wrapped item, a journey that brought this family’s Christmas back from the brink.

“We thought the grandkids weren’t going to have a Christmas,” said Brown.

For Murphy and this family, it’s more than just a reunion. It was a reminder of what the holiday season is all about.

“Before I even started anything, I said I can’t figure out if it’s a lesson or a blessing, and I truly feel like it’s a blessing,” said Murphy.

Holcomb says she’s glad they got into Murphy’s hands.

“We’re just blessed that somebody like this lady right here found our stuff and is willing to give it back to us for our grandkids,” said Holcomb.

A lesson, a blessing, and a Christmas to remember.

