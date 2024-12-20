‘He didn’t deserve this.’ Patient dies after being restrained in psych ward, family speaks out

By Heather Catallo

MILFORD, Michigan (WXYZ) — A local couple says they sent their son to a crisis center for help. But then they say he was transferred to a psychiatric hospital without their knowledge where he ended up dying while being restrained.

The feds recently told Pontiac General Hospital that they’re terminating their CMS contract. Without a contract, the hospital can no longer bill Medicare and Medicaid.

One part of the federal government’s decision to intervene was because of the death of Ryan White, a 41-year-old from Milford whose parents say was just trying to get some help from the mental health system.

Friends and family describe White as a gentle giant who loved to create art, loved to grill, and loved to have fun.

He was the center of his parent’s world.

“He was a really good person. He was a sweet guy,” said Margo White, Ryan’s mother. “It’s just heartbreaking. I wake up crying. I can’t go to sleep because I’m sitting out here looking at his picture crying.”

Now Margo and Tom White want to know why their only son is dead. They also say they want to know why hospital video shows a crowd of medical personnel watching as their son stops breathing.

“He didn’t deserve this. It should have never happened. He did not deserve this,” said Margo.

The Whites say Ryan struggled with schizophrenia for the last two decades.

“When he was on his medication, he was golden. He got off that medication… He couldn’t even think straight,” said Margo.

Last April, Tom says he could tell Ryan was becoming more paranoid. Tom and Margo are Ryan’s legal guardians, so Tom took his son to Common Ground, a crisis center in Pontiac.

“I called them before we went. I described what was going on with him. They said, ‘Hey, that’s what we’re here for. Bring him on down,’” said Tom.

Ryan’s records from Common Ground show he was there for 2 days and then the 41-year-old was sent involuntarily to Pontiac General Hospital.

“Did they ever tell you they were transferring him?” asked 7 Investigator Heather Catallo.

“No, no, no. I didn’t know he was at Pontiac General,” said Tom. “I got a call in the morning… Pontiac General told me he went into cardiac arrest. And I said, ‘well, is he okay?’ And she said, ‘I can’t tell you.’”

The Whites say Ryan was far from OK: Ryan had died.

“You shouldn’t have to bury your own children,” said Tom.

Tom and Margo say at first, they did not know all of the details about Ryan’s death.

“I didn’t know what happened until I saw your report about the person having the knee and the elbow and just – on top of them,” said Margo.

Last month, the 7 Investigators revealed a report from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). That report listed the death of a patient in restraints as a key factor in terminating Pontiac General’s CMS contracts, which means the privately-owned psychiatric center can no longer accept Medicare or Medicaid. Records show that patient was Ryan White, and now the 7 Investigators have obtained video of the hospital response when Ryan stopped breathing.

“That’s just appalling to me,” said Margo. “My mind just always goes back to his last few minutes of life.”

Ryan had only been at Pontiac General Hospital about 8 hours on April 4, 2024. When he emerged from his room, staff said in police and CMS records that Ryan was agitated and started swinging at staff and patients.

The video shows a mental health technician holding Ryan’s door shut for 20 seconds. Once he emerges, staff restrain him and Ryan falls to the floor.

CMS records show staff are not allowed to place a patient face down during restraints, but video and federal records reveal Ryan was kept down with staff “straddling” Ryan and using a knee and elbow to hold him down.

According to records, Ryan had stopped breathing.

LISTEN: 911 call from Pontiac General Hospital

The video shows a nurse start doing chest compressions, all while a crowd filled with psychiatrists, attending physicians, and other medical personnel watch, talk to each other, and make phone calls. At one point, 18 people can be counted in the area. CMS records point out, “Multiple staff were noted in the immediate area without participation in the code.”

Federal records show no one finds a crash cart for the patient for 2 full minutes. The CMS investigators also noted in documents that the video shows a defibrillator was not accessed until 13 minutes after Ryan stopped moving.

And according to those records, Pontiac General’s Director of Nursing admitted to federal investigators “the defibrillator was not used.”

“How can a hospital not have the ability to respond to a patient first in crisis and then having an obvious cardiac event?” said attorney Marc Lipton, who represents the White family.

“The cause of death is positional asphyxia, which basically means he was strangled to death,” said Lipton. “Ryan was at this place for help. He was there in crisis. This was their job. They have a job to do, to care for people like Ryan.”

The medical examiner said the manner of Ryan White’s death was an accident, but his parents say they disagree.

“That shouldn’t be allowed to happen,” said Tom. “As a father, you always feel like you should protect your child… I’ll never forgive myself for turning him over to those people.”

After the 7 Investigators first story on this death aired in November, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office asked the prosecutor to review this to see if a crime was committed.

The 7 Investigators reached out to both Pontiac General Hospital and Common Ground.

A spokesperson for Common Ground said due to health privacy issues they are not able to answer any questions.

The 7 Investigators have tried reaching the owners of the hospital by phone, email and text. So far they have not responded, nor has their attorney.

