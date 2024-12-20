Teen goes extreme with Christmas display for good cause

By Wakisha Bailey, Bill Seiders

COATESVILLE, Pennslvania (KYW) — A Pennsylvania teenager is once again helping his neighbors get into the holiday spirit with extreme decorations.

Joe Veneziale first wowed CBS News Philadelphia viewers with his spooky Halloween decorations at his home in Coatesville, Chester County. Now, the 15-year-old is back at it again with another spectacular holiday display.

“You are looking at 184 items on the front lawn, and I don’t have an actual light count, but I would say upwards of 10,000 lights and you’re looking at 132 of those vintage plastic blow molds,” Joe said. “They’ve been collected over the years from online and Facebook and yard sales and antique stores and all over the place to just create just the perfect Christmas experience.”

Joe’s vintage display takes over his entire front yard. Inside his home, the theme continues, with over 40 Santa dolls and dozens of nutcrackers.

At the center of the display is Joe’s generous heart. With the community’s help, he will donate items to the Chester County Food Bank.

“We were able to get together 264 material items and $1,680 in cash donations, which all go toward underprivileged families in Chester County,” Joe said. “It’s very local, and we’re able to get within our community to help those who can’t afford food this holiday season.”

Joe will be dropping items off on Dec. 22.

