Bodycam video shows shootout between Chicago Police, hate crime suspect

By Adam Harrington, Charlie De Mar, John Odenthal

CHICAGO (WBBM) — The Civilian Office of Police Accountability on Thursday released bodycam video of a shootout between Chicago Police officers and a hate crime suspect in West Rogers Park.

Sidi Mohamed Abdallahi, 22, had been facing hate crime and terrorism charges in the attack on a Jewish man in late October.

Police said at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, Abdallahi shot a 39-year-old man in the shoulder as that man was walking to synagogue in the 2600 block of West Farwell Avenue in West Rogers Park, or West Ridge.

After first responders arrived at the scene, Abdallahi was is alleged to have opened fire on them and struck an ambulance. No officers or paramedics were hit. Chicago Police officers returned fire and hit the suspect multiple times. He was taken to Ascension St. Francis Hospital in Evanston in critical condition.

COPA on Thursday released bodycam video from five officers who fired shots and five more who were witnesses. The video shows the suspect darting from an alley.

Officers are seen pursuing Abdallahi as he runs down Washtenaw Avenue near Farwell Avenue, and then confront him along the side of outside the bungalow house on the corner of those two streets.

After several shots have already been heard, Abdallahi is seen lying on the side of the house in a maroon sweatshirt. Officers are then heard ordering Abdallahi to put his hands on his abdomen as they see he is still moving. Officers then fire more shots.

Some officers took cover and shot behind a black pickup truck parked nearby.

At least two people were trapped as bullets flew across the quiet residential street of bungalows—many of which were bedecked in Halloween directions—on a sunny Saturday morning.

Afterward, the officers approach Abdallahi as he lies on the sidewalk with leaves from a nearby tree on his jeans and blood under him. The officers confiscate a gun as they render aid.

Abdallahi was initially charged with six counts of attempted first-degree murder, seven counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm, and aggravated battery. Charges of a hate crime and terrorism were later added.

Police had initially said there was not sufficient evidence to bring hate crime charges against Abdallahi, but Chicago Police Supt. Larry Snelling later said further investigation later determined Abdallahi targeted the victim because he was Jewish.

On Friday, Nov. 15, Abdallahi was transferred from St. Francis to Cermak Health Services—the medical facility at the Cook County Jail, according to the Cook County Sheriff’s office.

At 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, Cook County Sheriff’s office staff were conducting routine checks at Cermak Health Services—and found Abdallahi unresponsive, having hanged himself in an attempted suicide.

Abdallahi was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died.

