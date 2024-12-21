Lovestruck Books opens in Cambridge, creating a community for romance readers

By Samantha Chaney

Click here for updates on this story

CAMBRIDGE, Massachusetts (WBZ) — A romance bookstore – the first in the Boston area – has opened its doors in Cambridge, giving fans of the genre the chance to revel in romantic reads.

A first for the Boston area “We’re the first brick-and-mortar romance-focused bookstore in the Boston area,” Rachel Kanter, owner of Harvard Square’s new Lovestruck Books, said.

For customer Birukti Tsige, there’s no better feeling than cuddling up with a good romance novel.

“There’s just something comforting about it. I love the hallmarks of the genre,” she said. The twists and turns of a good love story are what keep her flipping through the pages. “I probably read, like, two or three a week sometimes.”

According to Kanter, the store is stocked with 10,000 books. “We have Romantasies; we’ve got sports, dark romance, historical books … I mean literally everything,” she said.

Books aren’t the only thing available on the bookshelves. “We’ve got everything meant to enhance the reading experience: We’ve got tea; we’ve got things for a cozy night in. We’ve also got craft activities if you want to take a mental break from the things going on in your life.”

A community brought together by romance Kanter hopes her store becomes more than just a destination for readers. She wants to create a community.

“So much that’s going on in the world right now is hard. I wanted it to be a place that almost felt like an escape,” she said. “I think people just really want something that is optimistic and hopeful.”

She wants readers to feel a sense of belonging here and an inspiration to find love and write novels of their own.

“My dream is to have a wedding here. But also first dates would be great, too,” Kanter said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.