Miami International Airport undergoing $9 billion overhaul

MIAMI (WFOR) — Miami International Airport is embarking on a $9 billion modernization project aimed at improving infrastructure and enhancing passenger experience.

The overhaul includes repairing or replacing more than 600 elevators, escalators and moving sidewalks throughout the airport.

Officials report that about 95% of these systems are currently operational.

Key updates also include a significant renovation of the Central Terminal, parts of which date back 78 years.

A new Concourse K will be added, along with a complete rebuild of the commuter facility in Concourse D.

“This project will include 19 contact gates with loading bridges connecting to aircraft, so passengers will no longer be exposed to elements like rain and wind,” said Ralph Cutié, director of Miami International Airport.

The modernization effort also features the construction of a 2,200-space parking garage and plans for a 550-room airport hotel, with groundbreaking for the hotel expected soon.

