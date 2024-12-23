21-year-old man flees from police, crashes into two police cars and almost runs over an officer

By Viviana Lopez

WEST PALM BEACH, Florida (WPBF) — West Palm Beach police arrested a 21-year-old driver after he almost ran over an officer, crashed into two police cruisers and had a gun around his waistband.

Police stopped Jaileen Tyree Lewis on Saturday afternoon after he ran a stop sign at Spruce Avenue and 20 Street.

While being questioned, Lewis admitted to not having a license. Police noticed a gun around his waistband as he was fidgeting in his seat.

Lewis refused to get out of his car and slammed the door on the officer. Lewis then took off, almost hitting another officer who was arriving at the scene.

In his frantic exit, Lewis slammed into two patrol cars before fleeing north on Spruce Avenue.

Later that afternoon, police spotted Lewis’ gray Nissan in the 400 block of Lilac Court.

Shortly after, Lewis was arrested after stepping out of a nearby apartment.

Lewis faces several felony charges, including aggravated assault on a police officer, aggravated fleeing or eluding police and carrying a concealed firearm during the commission of a felony.

Lewis was also given a couple of citations for reckless driving, driving without a license, failing to stop at a stop sign and leaving the scene of a crash with damage.

