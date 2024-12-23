‘I am too high for that’: Woman fueled by drugs damages multiple South Carolina properties

By Zach Rainey

Click here for updates on this story

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, South Carolina (WYFF) — The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said a woman is facing several charges after multiple attempted burglaries.

Just after 1 p.m. on Friday, Spartanburg County deputies responded to a home on North Sweetwater Hills Drive in Moore, South Carolina, regarding an attempted burglary. Before arriving, the responding deputy was notified by dispatch that the homeowner was not home, but watched from her ring camera as a woman attempted to break into her home.

Upon arrival, the deputy did not see anyone outside the home, but did notice that the garage door was damaged and pressed in. The deputy said it looked as if the garage door was hit by a vehicle. The damage caused a gap to form into the door, but the deputy said it did not look big enough for someone to fit through.

A short time later, the victim arrived and let authorities into the home. Deputies found no one inside and determined the break-in to be unsuccessful.

Deputies said the surveillance video showed the woman banging on the door, screaming to let her inside and she threatened to kill the homeowner multiple times. Surveillance video also picked up a white Chevrolet Malibu driving in front of the home around noon when the incident occurred.

Deputies said after 3 p.m. another burglary was reported at a home on East Main Street in Duncan. The homeowner said after she returned home from work she found that her home had been damaged and blood was smeared on various surfaces of the house. A window in front of the house and a window on the left side of the home were busted open. She found blood droplets on the ground and on the front door.

A side door with stained glass windows was also busted in. A grill that was supposed to be sitting in front of this door was overturned and thrown out of the way. The glass on the side door was broken in a way that would allow someone to reach in and turn the handle, deputies said.

Under the porch, deputies said a crawl space cover had been removed and a pipe attached to the furnace of the home had been ripped out. The pipe was found laying on the ground nearby.

Additionally, deputies observed a third door with blood smeared all over it on the back side of the house.

Deputies then found an Amazon package that was ripped open on the porch. The homeowner said the package was a pair of shoes and deputies found one of the shoes still on the porch.

The homeowner showed deputies the video of the incident from her security cameras and authorities discovered it was the same woman as the prior incident that attempted to break-in. In the video, the woman can be seen repeatedly slamming her body into the door while her arm is bleeding from busting out the windows.

Law enforcement then found tire tracks going through the property’s yard up to a set of shoes, that were left by the woman in a field behind the home.

According to deputies, the woman then returned to the back porch where she began ripping the entire porch from the house. In the video, boards can be heard breaking as she lifted the porch off the ground several times.

The security video showed the incident occurred between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. about an hour after the first burglary occurred.

Around 2:30 p.m., a white Chevy Malibu was pulled over due to involvement in the burglaries and erratic driving, at Reidville Road and Moore Duncan Highway.

The woman was identified as 38-year-old Natalie Woodruff. She stated that she was tired after being awake for an entire week. When asked to conduct a field sobriety test she became upset and asked deputies to check the trunk of her car for her children. Deputies had already checked the trunk after she asked the first time, there were no children in the trunk of her car.

Woodruff told deputies she could not perform the test. When she was asked why, she told deputies, “I am too high for that.”

Woodruff stated that she had been using crack cocaine and marijuana. She was placed under arrest for DUI and transported to the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

Law enforcement said due to the woman’s attempted break-ins and two prior convictions for burglary, authorities will seek charges for two counts of first-degree burglary, theft and two counts of destruction of property.

WYFF News 4 reached out to deputies for surveillance video of the incident. The sheriff’s office said the video cannot be released at this time due to pending charges.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.