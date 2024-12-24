Kansas City neighborhood ‘Santa’ dies suddenly, just a few days before Christmas

By Krista Tatschl

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KMBC) — “I can’t believe he’s gone. I can’t do this all on my own.”

Karen Olson of Kansas City hugged her 24-year-old son, Sidney, and looked across her lawn in the 5900 block of Northeast Albany Avenue.

Her yard is covered with decorative snowmen, plastic carolers, reindeer, sparkles and Santa’s sleigh. It’s a sleigh that will remain empty this year after her companion, 62-year-old Greg Olson, died suddenly Saturday morning.

A sign placed on her gate reads: “Santa will not be out. He has passed. I’m sorry and thank you all!”

For nearly 25 years, Greg Olson would decorate his yard and about 20 yards of the block in a North Pole-Winter Wonderland-esque theme. He would dress up as Santa and sit in the sleigh and listen for hours to the Christmas wishes of children who would line up outside his gate.

“It was his favorite holiday. Matter of fact, he said he was going to get presents for Sidney, but he isn’t able to, wasn’t able now,” Karen Olson said through tears.

Their son has Down syndrome, is mostly nonverbal and requires 24-hour care. He doesn’t understand his father is gone, and Karen Olson doesn’t know how to explain it to him other than telling him, “Dada is in heaven.”

She also said she doesn’t know how to shoulder Sidney’s care alone, much less pack up the hundreds of decorations now sitting in their yard.

Speaking about her son, Olson said, “He is the love of my life. I try not to think of the long term. (Greg) and I would talk about that one of us has got to be here for him. Now I know it’s me.”

Olson said she expects many to still drive by her home expecting to see Santa. She will keep all the decorations well-lit for two more days, but the future of the neighborhood’s favorite stop is unknown.

“I have a lot to think about. … I don’t know how to go on, but I have to.”

