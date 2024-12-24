Meet ‘Helen Killer’ the blind dog hunting down invasive Burmese pythons in the Florida Everglades

By Ryan Arbogast

EVERGLADES NATIONAL PARK, Florida (WBBH) — As Burmese python sightings continue across South Florida, local trappers are looking into new ways to track down the invasive reptiles. Mike Kimmel, a python hunter, guide and YouTuber, has pioneered a new way of locating the notoriously sneaky snakes. You can watch his entire video blog on the experience here.

“I’ve been hunting these pythons for years, and let me tell you, they’re one of the toughest things to catch. … But once I started using dogs, my success rate went through the roof,” said Kimmel, known by his social media handle Python Cowboy.

Burmese pythons, which can grow up to 20 feet long and weigh up to 200 pounds, have devastated native wildlife in the Everglades since their introduction decades ago, likely through the exotic pet trade, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

These snakes have reduced some mammal populations in the Florida Everglades by as much as 90%, according to research conducted by Florida Gulf Coast University.

“They’re apex predators with no natural enemies here. … Finding them is like looking for a needle in a haystack, which is why having a dog like Helen is such a game changer,” said Kimmel.

Helen, or “Helen Killer,” as her owner calls her, is no ordinary hunting dog. Born without eyeballs due to accidental breeding, she relies entirely on her extraordinary sense of smell. Despite her disability, she’s proven to be one of Kimmel’s most reliable teammates during a hunt.

“All she’s got is that nose. … But as soon as her feet hit the ground, she gets to work. Watching her lock onto a scent and find a snake is just incredible,” said Kimmel.

During a recent hunt, Helen sniffed out a python hiding in the underbrush on an undisclosed island on Florida’s east coast. Monday afternoon, she successfully assisted in another hunt that resulted in capture.

The Burmese Python, spotted near the beach access point over the weekend.8-foot python spotted at Tigertail Beach on Marco Island “I’ve been a dog hunter for years, whether it’s hogs, birds, or iguanas. … When it came to pythons, I knew dogs would be the edge we needed. And Helen has been that edge for me,” said Kimmel posthunt on FaceTime with NBC2 News Monday afternoon.

While Kimmel has found success with his blind python-hunting dog, alongside other canines, he believes dogs are under-utilized in snake trapping.

The 7-foot Burmese Python spotted at a local park on Goodland. 7-foot Burmese python spotted and dispatched at Goodland park “I’d love to see the state get behind a dedicated dog program with real handlers. … Dogs are an untapped resource in this fight, and they could make a huge difference,” said Kimmel.

If you see a Burmese python, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission encourages you to dispatch the snake humanely and report it. If you are uncomfortable doing so, take an image of the snake and contact local wildlife management.

