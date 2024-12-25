‘What a blessing’: Officers hand-deliver 150 hot meals Christmas morning

By Victor Jorges

WEST PALM BEACH, Florida (WPTV) — West Palm Beach police officers were out with a Christmas miracle for those who need it most this season.

WPTV was there as officers, some elected officials, and volunteers delivered hot meals to 150 homebound and disabled seniors.

It’s all thanks to The FUND, the department’s nonprofit foundation focusing on helping the community.

They met at Heart and Soul Park before heading to neighborhoods in that area to hand-deliver hot plates.

Outreach Officer Seth Buxton told WPTV’s Victor Jorges they’re happy to help those who need extra warmth this Christmas.

“Some of these people, this is one of their only hot meals,” he said. “Some are unsheltered, unhoused. Some have no means to cook. Some are just single, older, widowed, you know, individuals that have no one to look after them during the holidays or, matter of fact, any time of the year. So it’s nice that we could come and at least give them a hot meal, smiling face, a big hug.”

This is the second year they've done this, and they say last year's response was so impactful, they decided to do it again.

They have plans to do it all over again next year.

