‘A whole family is destroyed:’ DoorDash driver; McDonald’s employee charged with murder

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WRAL) — A Fayetteville family is devastated and left with questions after a shooting at the McDonald’s at 5009 Santa Fe Drive left a man dead.

Samori Husamudeen was working for DoorDash, making a pickup when, police say, a McDonald’s employee shot him and ran away.

About 17 hours later, Spring Lake police found Kevin J. Holland at a Walmart. He faces a charge of first-degree murder.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting. A Fayetteville police spokesperson said there was a confrontation between the shooter and victim, but did not have any other details.

“Police wouldn’t tell me anything,” said Tajhai Black, the mother of Husamudeen’s child.

She described him as “the love of my life, my high school sweetheart,” and said he was a family man.

“He makes friends wherever he goes. He can light up a room or talk to anybody in any room he goes into,” Black said. “He didn’t deserve that. He didn’t do nothing to nobody.”

She said she did not recognize Holland and did not understand what kind of conflict could have led to the shooting.

“What happened should not have happened at all,” Black said. “A whole family is destroyed from one senseless act for no reason.”

Holland is being held with no bond at the Cumberland County Detention Center. His next court date is scheduled for Dec. 30.

A DoorDash spokesperson provided a statement to WRAL News:

“We are devastated by this tragic loss and our hearts are with Mr. Husamudeen’s loved ones. This was a horrible and tragic crime, and we stand ready to assist law enforcement in bringing the individual responsible to justice.”

Anyone with information regarding the confrontation between Holland and Husamudeen is asked to contact Detective C. Cross at 472-210-2381 or Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers at 910-483-TIPS (8477).

