Deputies locate dead body tied to missing persons case

By Tyler Cunnington, Celeste Springer

EL PASO COUNTY, Colorado (KRDO) — A dead body has now been located, and El Paso County deputies say they believe it’s tied to a missing persons case.

The case stems back to when two men were reported missing on Thursday, Dec. 19.

Last week, deputies were first called to the Cimarron Hills area, where they say there were large quantities of blood throughout a home.

They subsequently learned 46-year-old John Rankin Morris and 37-year-old Stephen Walker were missing.

Walker’s family said both Walker and Morris lived together at the residence, which is a sober living home. For the past week, Walker’s family has been begging for answers and hoping the men can be located.

“I’m just I’m everybody’s stressed that we’re worried. We want to find them. We want some type of closure, looking for some type of answers…. Answers,” said Jacqueline Willis, Walker’s stepmother.

Deputies were also looking for a black Audi tied to their disappearance. Walker’s family says the car belonged to Walker, and it disappeared at the same time he and his housemate went missing.

In the latest turn of events, we now know Park County deputies were called out for a welfare check on Dec. 24 to another residence off Campfire Road. About half a mile away from that home, deputies say they found a car matching the description of Walker’s black Audi.

Inside the home, they found a deceased man. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office has yet to announce identification for the body.

Deputies now tell KRDO13 they are looking for a woman, Hailey Cole. Deputies say she’s being called a person of interest.

Deputies say they’re looking for her, as well as a blue 1994 Ford F-150 pickup truck with a distinct “HUNTER” sticker on the left fender. Deputies say the truck could be en route to Mississippi.

Morris, who was originally reported missing with Walker, is now being called a person of interest in the case. Police say both he and Cole should be considered armed and dangerous.

While it’s still unclear whose blood was found at the home in Cimmaron Hills, or whose body was found in the Park County home, Walker’s family is holding out hope that their son will be found unharmed.

“I’m heartbroken right now that my son. I want to know that he’s even if I don’t talk to him every day, I still want to know that he’s safe,” Willis said.

Stephen Walker, 37, is described as an adult male, 5’11”, 160 lbs., with tan skin, black hair, brown eyes, and tattoos on his right arm. Mr. Walker is missing under suspicious circumstances.

Johnny Rankin Morris, 46, is described as an adult male, 5’9”, 150 lbs., Caucasian, with short-cut brown and grey hair, blue eyes, and a tattoo on his right ear. Morris is a person of interest.

Hailey Diane Cole, 43, is described as an adult female, 5’5”, 145 lbs., Caucasian, brown (medium length), and blue eyes. Cole is a person of interest.

Those who may have information or who may have seen the missing F-150 pickup truck are asked to call the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Regional Communications Center non-emergent line at 719-390-5555.

Morris and Cole are considered armed and dangerous. If you see them, deputies say you should call 911.

