Family members remember tow truck driver who died in hit-and-run

BRIDGEVIEW, Illinois (WDJT) — There’s comfort in the memories we share with a person. At Yaffo Towing in Bridgeview, Illinois, family members of Hussain Farhat are remembering the person he was.

The 40-year-old had immigrated from the West Bank to the United States three months ago to work for his family’s towing company. On Dec. 24th, Farhat was helping a disabled vehicle on I-94 near Sawyer Road in Waukesha County.

“While he was walking to the vehicle, the driver of a blue minivan was going on a high excessive speed of over 80 miles an hour, struck him and just kept going,” said Ashraf Ziada, Farhat’s cousin.

Farhat was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

“He’s kind, he’s always happy,” said Mohammad Eid, a cousin. “He was just here trying to find a better life for him and his family.”

Christopher Sponholz, 39, turned himself into the Waukesha County Sheriff’s office the next day. He faces a felony charge of hit-and-run involving death.

“We all have chances here, but the guy who hit him and run away, didn’t give him a chance,” said Mohamad Latiff, a cousin. “Hussain was good to us. We’re gonna miss his laugh, his jokes, his passion in life.”

Truckers from across Wisconsin and Illinois honored Farhat’s memory Wednesday night with a vigil.

“People came out for support. To support even though they don’t really know him,” said Ziada. “He’s a husband. His wife is nine months pregnant. She’s due any minute and it’s sad to say that his newborn child is not even gonna know his father.”

Farhat’s family says they’ll continue to hold vigils until every tow operator is able to make it home safely.

“It’s affecting each one of us in some type of way, but most likely sad,” said Mohamad Latiff, a cousin. “Life keeps going on, but he’s gonna still remembered. We’re not gonna forget about him no matter what.”

Farhat’s funeral will be tomorrow at 1 p.m. in Bridgeview, Illinois. His family does not have a GoFundMe. They ask anyone who wants to honor Farhat’s memory to make a donation to a charity of their choice in his name.

