‘Our livelihood has just been stolen’: Farmer devastated after thieves take livestock

By Julia Donovan

PUEBLO, Colorado (KRDO) — A Pueblo farm couple is forced to start over after they say 80 chickens and four pigs were stolen on Monday.

“I found our gate was busted open,” Jenna Klamm explained. “It’s a violation of trust and confidence.”

Jenna realized what had happened when she came to feed the hens Monday morning.

“They didn’t steal any of our feed, so they are likely already being processed for their meat,” she said, holding back tears.

Her pigs that were meant for breeding and her birds that still had plenty of life to live – gone.

“What they did to us here is wrong,” she said. “And I just pray that their hearts are changed.”

Jenna gave up her title as stay at home mom to become a farmer – never thinking, after all the time and hard work she put into her animals, something like this could happen.

She gathered up a decent following on TikTok posting her daily routine and wise words. So, when she made a post asking for help, people sprang into action.

“We live in one of the greatest communities in Colorado and it’s just generous people,” Jenna smiled. “Kind, loving people.”

The Greenhorn Valley Baptist Church in Rye did a Christmas mass collection just for the Klamms.

“So last night we were able to purchase some chicks that will be born in the spring and it will get our operation going again,” Jenna explained.

Until then?

“We’re still picking up the pieces,” Jenna said.

The Klamms started a fundraiser after they say so many people asked how they can help them get back on their feet.

