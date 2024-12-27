Patients turned away as Duke University Hospital cleans up flood in emergency department

By Liz McLaughlin

DURHAM, North Carolina (WRAL) — Parts of Duke University Hospital flooded on Friday morning from a burst water pipe, causing some patients to receive care elsewhere.

A spokesperson said a pipe burst around 11:40 p.m. on Thursday night, leading several areas within the building to flood, including the emergency room.

Patients already in the emergency room were safely relocated, but incoming ambulance patients were sent to other facilities at Duke Regional, UNC Hospitals and WakeMed.

Gordon Smith, interim chief paramedic for Durham County EMS warned, “We’re busy as usual, but with the increased demand at the other local hospitals, that is putting a huge strain on them, as well as the local EMS systems. Wait times could be a little bit longer than people are used to,”

The hospital issued this statement:

“Emergency patients who arrive to Duke University Hospital by their own means are being attended to in alternative sites at the hospital that were unaffected by the flooding. We urge members of the public to seek emergency care at other area hospitals or an urgent care center if possible.” A photo shared with WRAL News showed a hallway with water spilling onto the floor from the ceiling.

Cranes and crews worked to remove debris from flooded hallways.

Kiliejah Moore, a researcher who has patients in the impacted building, said she noticed a sense of disarray as she tried to pass.

“We just kind of maneuvered our way around and do what we do here at Duke, and try to figure things out,” she said.

The hospital set up a mobile unit, usually used after a natural disaster — with heat, electricity and running water — to treat patients more quickly while repairs continue inside.

Durham County Emergency Management was at the hospital helping with the response.

Moore predicted a quick cleanup.

“We have a lot of people that kind of step into positions to help out when things like this happen here at Duke. So I don’t see that this will be like an issue that will carry on through the weekend,” she said.

