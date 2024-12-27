Trailer filled with junk flies off truck, nearly hitting someone

By Madison Adams

Click here for updates on this story

LABELLE, Florida (WBBH) — A bizarre accident at Grandma’s Grove RV Park off State Road 80 in LaBelle on Tuesday afternoon has left residents in shock.

Witnesses describe a chaotic scene when a trailer filled with junk suddenly detached from a truck and began an uncontrollable journey down the road.

Karen Bockman, a resident of the RV park, recalled the terrifying moment when the trailer came crashing through.

“We heard this crash. We looked over and saw the trailer coming through like a bat out of hell,” she said.

The trailer rolled down the road, crashing into a ditch, smashing through a fence, and tearing across the lawn before finally tipping onto its side.

“It was scary. The wheel kept spinning for about 20-30 minutes after it flipped. That’s how fast it was going,” Bockman said.

The debris scattered from the trailer across the front lawn of the office, creating a surreal scene for residents.

Jimmy Daigle, a LaBelle resident, said, “It was kind of funny looking, but I just hope it doesn’t happen again. I’d hate for anyone to lose their life.”

Fortunately, no one was hurt. Bockman expressed relief that the incident didn’t occur an hour earlier when people had been playing horseshoes in the area.

“We were just looking at everything and thanking the good Lord that nobody was here,” she said.

After the crash, witnesses called the Hendry Sheriff’s Office when the driver failed to return for nearly 30 minutes. Initially, the incident was considered a hit-and-run, but when the owner of the trailer arrived, it was reclassified as a crash.

Reflecting on the event, Bockman expressed her gratitude that no one was injured.

“All I can say is I thank the good Lord that nobody got hurt,” Bockman said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.