Family returns home after Christmas to find their home damaged from fire and smoke

BLAINE, Minnesota (WCCO) — As many return from the holiday, a Blaine family is dealing with the the loss of their dream home.

“My daughter saw it first,” said Erin Linders. “She went in through the garage and started yelling for us, and I just grabbed the kids and ran straight to our neighbors”.

That’s when the Linders family, Jordan, Erin and their three kids, 11-year-old Hayden Stewart, 3-year-old Olivia Linders and 1-year-old James Linders got home on Friday to fire and smoke damage — but didn’t see any flames.

“Basically they said that our house was a big bonfire on the inside for an entire day and then it put itself out,” said Erin Linders.

That big bonfire engulfed in the basement of their home, purchased just months ago, destroying Christmas gifts and precious memories.

“My grandma has tons of quilts up there she made for us and gave us, you can’t but those agin,” Jordan Linders added.

Erin, who is a hair stylist, posting to social media how much it meant to close on their “forever home” in September. Although their “forever home” still standing, that dream is now ripped away due to smoke, flames and ash.

As for the cause the family has their suspicions, thinking a Hover-1 hoverboard purchased in 2021 is to blame, but fire investigators have not confirmed a cause.

Although the cause is uncertain, the family is considering this silver lining and their own Christmas miracle.

“I would lose 10 houses before I’d want anything to happen to my children,” Linders told WCCO. “You have to be optimistic when life throws you curveballs.

There is an online fundraising effort to help the Linders family.

