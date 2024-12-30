Cell phone video captured by witness shows 2 suspects fleeing scene after Christmas Eve murder

By Luke Jones

Click here for updates on this story

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) — Pasadena police are searching for two men who gunned down a father on Christmas Eve.

Chazz Williams, 26, was shot multiple times inside a vehicle parked at the back of the Bayou Willows apartment complex just before 4 p.m.

Cell phone video captured by a witness shows two suspects wearing hoodies and masks running across a field at Young Elementary School next door to the complex.

One can be seen holding a bag, while another has a gun. They then get into a blue Nissan Altima parked at the school.

Williams’ mother, Dawnielle, said he leaves behind a 7-year-old daughter.

“She laid out on his picture for hours and just hollered and screamed for hours,” she said.

Williams’ mother says he is originally from Houston but most recently lived in Atlanta.

She said he was back in Houston visiting his father for Christmas. It’s unclear what he was doing at the apartment complex since Williams said his father doesn’t live there.

Williams’ ex-girlfriend didn’t know either but said the suspects took Williams’ cell phone and some jewelry.

Police haven’t confirmed that and haven’t said what the motive was.

The witness who filmed the suspects said he heard as many as three gunshots and then saw the suspects running.

He said one of them doubled back and fired two more shots.

According to the medical examiner, Williams was hit in the head, neck, and torso.

If anyone has information that can help detectives, call Pasadena police or Crime Stoppers.

Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip, or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.