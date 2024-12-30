Police arrest same suspects after second trailer theft in less than a month

By Kelly Doty

FLETCHER, North Carolina (WLOS) — Two people already facing charges related to a trailer theft were arrested again less than a month later for a similar crime, according to the Fletcher Police Department.

In a Nov. 22 post on social media, police said Tucker Holton and Jessica Hoglen were arrested for the theft of one trailer and the attempted theft of a second at two different hotels.

Holton was charged with larceny of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, attempted felony larceny, felony conspiracy, and injury to property. Hoglen was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle and felony conspiracy. Police said Holton was released from jail on Dec. 12.

On Wednesday, Dec. 18, Fletcher police received a report of a stolen trailer and Polaris Ranger in the Cane Creek Industrial Park area. An investigation led police back to Holton and Hoglen. Police said they were located in Buncombe County with the stolen items and taken into custody.

Holton and Hoglen now face two counts of larceny of a motor vehicle and felony conspiracy in Henderson County. Fletcher police said additional charges are likely in Buncombe County.

