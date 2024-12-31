Antioch police find over 50 shell casings after drive-by shooting

By Tim Fang

ANTIOCH, California (KPIX) — Police in Antioch are searching for a suspected shooter after more than 50 bullet casings were found following an apparent drive-by shooting near a donut shop Monday night.

Shortly after 6:35 p.m., officers were called to the 1000 block of St. Frances Drive near Contra Loma Boulevard following multiple 911 calls of shots being fired in the area. When police arrived, they found at least 53 expended shell casings.

Officers canvassed the area and located at least three vehicles struck by gunfire in the parking lot of Peter Piper Donuts on Contra Loma Blvd. The south side of the shop was also struck.

On St. Frances Drive, two parked vehicles which were unoccupied were also struck by gunfire.

As of Monday night, no gunshot victims were located or had come forward.

Police did not provide a description of any suspects or suspect vehicles.

