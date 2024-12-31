Driver caught playing video game while speeding at 107 MPH on Interstate 35

By Nick Sloan

CLAYCOMO, Missouri (KMBC) — A driver was pulled over for playing a video game while speeding at 107 mph on I-35, according to the Claycomo Police Department.

The incident occurred on Dec. 27 when officers stopped a white car.

Police said the driver was engrossed in a video game and was also operating on a suspended license.

The driver now faces multiple charges and has a pending court date.

“We forgot to ask if he was playing NASCAR, but we’ll assume,” the department quipped in a social media post.

