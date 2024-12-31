Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

Driver caught playing video game while speeding at 107 MPH on Interstate 35

By
Published 12:24 PM

By Nick Sloan

Click here for updates on this story

    CLAYCOMO, Missouri (KMBC) — A driver was pulled over for playing a video game while speeding at 107 mph on I-35, according to the Claycomo Police Department.

The incident occurred on Dec. 27 when officers stopped a white car.

Police said the driver was engrossed in a video game and was also operating on a suspended license.

The driver now faces multiple charges and has a pending court date.

“We forgot to ask if he was playing NASCAR, but we’ll assume,” the department quipped in a social media post.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content