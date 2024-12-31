Man accidentally killed while clearing firearm at Fort Worth gun range

By Doug Myers, Giles Hudson

TARRANT COUNTY, Texas (KTVT) — A man was killed Monday when a firearm he was attempting to clear malfunctioned and a round struck him in the head, according to the Fort Worth Police Department.

It happened around 8:49 p.m. at the Shoot Smart Gun Range in far North Fort Worth.

When police arrived at the scene, witnesses said the man had a firearm malfunction and was attempting to clear the malfunction when the firearm discharged, striking him in the forehead.

The man was treated by medical personnel at the scene. He died shortly after their arrival.

“It appears to be purely accidental,” a police spokesman said.

Police said there is no foul play suspected in the shooting and the investigation is ongoing.

“The Shoot Smart team sends its deepest condolences to the family and friends of the person who passed away at the Shoot Smart Alliance location,” a statement from the gun range read. “The safety of our patrons and staff is paramount to Shoot Smart. Our team is fully working with law enforcement agencies to assist with the ongoing investigation.”

