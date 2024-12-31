Marshall police identify woman in officer-involved shooting

By Web staff

MARSHALL, Texas (KTBS) — A woman who was shot after firing at Marshall police officers has been identified.

Marshall police said Evelyn Luna, 22, has been charged with aggravated assault against a public servant.

The officer-involved shooting happened on Dec. 19 in the 100 block if Interstate 20. Luna, who was armed with a handgun, fired at officers during a disturbance call that prompted a multi-unit response.

A Marshall police officer returned fire, hitting Luna. She was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Luna was booked into the Harrison County Jail after being discharged.

