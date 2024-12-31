Mother of woman killed by an alleged drunk driver urges responsibility as New Year’s Eve approaches

By Kelsey Gibbs

NASHVILLE (WTVF) — As many prepare to ring in the new year tomorrow night, one Nashville mother is asking people to celebrate responsibly, reflecting on the devastating loss of her daughter and her best friend at the hands of an alleged drunk driver.

Cynthia Wagner is speaking out in the hopes that no other family will have to experience the profound pain she now faces.

In August, Cynthia’s daughter, 25-year-old Holly Wagner, and her best friend, 24-year-old Natalie White, were killed in a tragic car accident.

The two young women, both filled with hopes and dreams, were the passengers in a car driven by a friend when they were struck by a T-boning collision on the night of August 3, 2024.

Metro Nashville police say Giovanni Bolstad, who was driving on a revoked license following a prior DUI conviction, is believed to have run a flashing red light at high speed while impaired, causing the deadly crash.

Metro Nashville Police say there have been seven vehicular homicide by intoxication arrests so far this year.

The loss has left Cynthia heartbroken as this will be the first holiday season without Holly by her side.

“She was a beautiful, loving, and joyful person,” Cynthia said of her daughter, recalling how Holly and Natalie were always together, excited for the future. “They were full of laughter and just living life, so full of love and energy.”

The two were inseparable, and their tragic deaths have left a void in the lives of their loved ones.

Cynthia is now using her grief as a catalyst to become an advocate for responsible driving, especially during the holidays.

“I beg you, just be responsible during this time,” Cynthia said.

Reflecting on the driver who caused the crash, Cynthia says while the impact of that night will never go away, she believes that the driver would regret his actions if he could turn back time.

“It’s just such an awful feeling,” she said, adding that she wishes no one else would have to experience this kind of loss.

While Holly’s life was tragically cut short, her story is far from over. In honor of her daughter, Cynthia has launched the Holly Marie Project, a nonprofit aimed at supporting students pursuing careers in dentistry.

Holly, who had dreamed of attending dental school, will live on through the efforts to help others follow in her footsteps. The project’s goal is to offer a $2,000 grant for exam preparation, and also provide funding for new dental school graduates to help them launch their private practices, something Cynthia believes is crucial due to the decline of private practices in the community.

The Holly Marie Project is still in its early stages, and Cynthia is reaching out to the community for support in spreading the word about its mission and donations.

As the community prepares to usher in 2025, Cynthia’s plea is simple: Celebrate, but be responsible.

