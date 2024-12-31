Woman missing for 2 months; family members call situation ‘highly unusual’

By Vannia Joseph

Click here for updates on this story

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Florida (WPTV) — Just days before the new year, a family is asking for the public’s help finding a Lake Worth Beach woman who mysteriously disappeared two months ago.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said this is an open investigation while the woman’s family is growing more concerned every day.

Sara Gallagher, 44, was last seen near the intersection of Hypoluxo Road and Eastview Drive with her 9-year-old dog, Cooper, on Oct. 30.

Her family, who live miles away, is hoping for answers on her whereabouts.

“I feel saddened and guilty about this, but I was supposed to come visit her in September,” Joe Gallagher, Sara’s brother, said.

As days turn into months, it’s a trip Joe Gallagher wishes he had made. The Gallagher family were unaware that October would be the last time they would hear from their loved one.

“My sister had reached out to my mom on Oct. 23, which is her birthday,” Joe Gallagher said.

After weeks of silence, the family became concerned. With only so much they could do from Pennsylvania, they requested a wellness check.

“It started to become clear, maybe mid-November, that people hadn’t seen her,” Joe Gallagher said.

Her brother said she was last dropped off near The Hive, a restaurant in Lake Worth Beach with her dog, which he said his sister loved very much.

“He’s got some marks on his back that make him very distinct looking, like lumps,” Joe Gallagher said.

Now both Sara and her do are missing and family members are starting to fear the worst.

“It’s highly unusual, birthdays, holidays, she always contacts somebody,” Joe Gallagher said. “We always talk to her.”

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the case.

Investigators have not commented on whether her disappearance is considered suspicious.

However, her family is holding on to hope they won’t spend another holiday season without hearing from her.

“She’s the oldest and like a social butterfly that we all look to emulate in terms of how she can get along with anybody,” Joe Gallagher said. “If anyone has seen her or knows who she is, or might have seen her dog even, please reach out.”

Call the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office if you can help in the case.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.