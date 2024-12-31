Woman set on fire on NYC subway identified as Debrina Kawam, of New Jersey, police say

By Renee Anderson

NEW YORK, NY (WCBS) — The woman who was set on fire and burned to death on a New York City subway car has been identified as Debrina Kawam, of Toms River, New Jersey, police said Tuesday.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams told reporters the victim briefly spent time in the city’s shelter system, adding his heart goes out to her family.

“Horrific incident to have to live through. Watching that tape, I couldn’t even watch it all the way through. Just a bad incident, and it impacts on how New Yorkers feel,” Adams said. “It really reinforces what I’ve been saying, people should not be living on our subway system, they should be in a place of care. And no matter where she lived, that should not have happened.”

Sebastian Zapeta is accused of setting the 57-year-old woman on fire while she was sleeping inside a train car at the Coney Island-Stillwell Avenue station in Brooklyn.

Prosecutors say he used a lighter to start the fire on Dec. 22 and then used a shirt to fan the flames. The 33-year-old is facing one count of first-degree murder, three counts of second-degree murder and one count of first-degree arson.

“These are significant counts. Murder in the first degree carries the possibility of life without parole. It’s the most serious statute in New York state law, and my office is very confident about the evidence in this case and our ability to hold Zapeta accountable for his dastardly deeds,” Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said when he announced the charges last week.

Meanwhile, the mayor’s office is pushing for additional federal charges in the case.

“Lighting another human being on fire and watching them burn alive reflects a level of evil that cannot be tolerated,” the office said in a statement last week.

Zapeta is scheduled to be arraigned on Jan. 7, when the indictment will officially be unsealed.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials say he entered the country illegally from Guatemala in 2018 and was deported, but he reentered sometime afterwards.

