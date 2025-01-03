Students serve homeless with ‘Pizza Factory’ program

By Emma Burch

TULSA, Oklahoma (KJRH) — For many living on the streets of Tulsa, they don’t get a hot meal daily.

Well, that’s changing because a group of students are championing their community one slice at a time.

The Pizza Factory is an initiative of the Tulsa Youthworks program, designed to teach kids responsibility while also giving back to those in need.

This program started seven years ago, every day groups of students go into the factory and make around a dozen pizzas a day with various toppings.

The kids take a pizza home, sell one for fundraising, and then deliver the rest to the homeless.

2 News spoke with Micah Pope, the director, who told us this organization has impacted her when she sees her kids help the community.

“It’s very rewarding to see the smiles on people’s faces and to know we are filling a need, whether it’s in the moment of hunger,” Pope said.

The students prepare, bake, and slice each pizza daily.

We spoke with Phillip Crawford, a student who has been in the program for two years. He shared that while he takes his responsibility of cutting the pizza very seriously, it’s the opportunity to help those in need that truly brings him joy.

“Because you get to give to others who can’t provide for themselves,” Crawford said when we asked him why he feels happy giving pizza to the homeless.

The students not only learn the importance of giving back, but also gain valuable skills in punctuality, teamwork, and restaurant management.

They also fundraise to buy supplies by selling their pizzas to local churches and also have their own garden to grow their pizza toppings.

