Restaurant fundraiser raises $20K for 3 fallen deputies

By Zitlali Solache

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Florida (WPTV) — Zuccarelli’s Italian Restaurant and Bar, along with the Palm Beach County Police Benevolent Association (PBA), held a Sunday fundraiser for the families of the three fallen Palm Beach County Sheriff’s deputies killed in November.

The tragedy took place on Nov. 21 when Deputy Sheriff Ralph “Butch” Waller, Deputy Ignacio “Dan” Diaz, and Corporal Luis Paez passed away after they were struck by a vehicle on Southern Boulevard.

Owner Michael Zuccarelli said his family business has been serving West Palm Beach for 42 years and they decided to step in.

“I’ve worked on the road, and I’ve seen what risks they take,” Zuccarelli said. “We need to stand unified with the community and show people that the community stands behind them.“

Zuccarelli has ties to law enforcement, so he and his family immediately took action.

“When we heard about this accident, I told my mother, I said, ‘Let’s do a fundraiser. Let’s do something,'” Zuccarelli said. “It’s the least we could do.”

Customer Jill Parone flew in from New Jersey to be a part of the fundraiser.

“I’m familiar with the pain unfortunately, so, when you see such a large turnout of people that love and support from something that you’ve gone through, it means a lot to them,” Parone said. “It means a lot to me to give back.”

The restaurant coordinated with members of the Palm Beach County PBA to help make the event a success.

“We got involved and you can see how many people showed up, which is absolutely great,” John Kazanjian, president of Palm Beach County PBA, said.

Zuccarelli said 100% of the restaurant’s proceeds from Sunday’s fundraiser and silent auction funds will go directly toward the families in need.

“Nothing is going to make up for the loss of a loved one but as a community, we can stand together,” Zuccarelli said. “Help ease the pain and help get these families through a very difficult time.”

WPTV followed up with Zuccarelli who said they raised $20,000 from the event.

