Death leads to charges against former boss who allegedly hit man with metal bat

HUBBARDSTON, Massachusetts (WBZ) — A suspect is facing several charges after a man was found dead in the woods of a Central Massachusetts town.

Mitchell Burke, a 32-year-old from Worcester, was found dead Saturday around 10 a.m. in the woods off of Brigham Street in Hubbardston with his pants down to his knees. Burke had been missing since December 31, 2024, court paperwork shows.

Former boss arrested

Investigators spoke to Burke’s mother, who said, that her son had taken her car that night to meet his former boss, 32-year-old Ryan Wilcox, according to court documents.

“That’s my understanding that they worked together at some time a long time ago in the past,” Wilcox’s lawyer Kevin Larson said.

Police spoke with Wilcox, who said that he had been with Burke on the night he was last seen, and he admitted that he had hit Burke with a metal baseball bat “numerous times,” including Burke’s head, documents show.

Neighbors in the area said the police were there all day on Sunday.

Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early announced that Wilcox was arrested Sunday afternoon. He is charged with armed assault with intent to kill, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, and assault with a dangerous weapon.

The Hubbardston Police Department and Massachusetts State Police are investigating Burke’s death.

Wilcox pled not guilty in Worcester Central District Court on Monday. He will be back in court on January 14 to determine if he can be released while he awaits trial.

“Well, he’s upset that he’s held in jail for sure,” Larson said.

Police did not release any additional details about Burke’s death or Wilcox’s arrest. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Massachusetts State Police at (508) 832-9124.

