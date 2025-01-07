‘He is doing well’: Cat reunited with family after missing during deadly New Year’s Day house fire

By Pheben Kassahun

BUFFALO, New York (WKBW) — A cat has been reunited with his family, after he went missing during a Buffalo house fire on New Year’s Day.

Max went missing after a fire erupted in his home on Clio Avenue, which killed 34-year-old mother, Seham Haj.

After continued searches for the family cat in the neighborhood, the family returned to the house with a fire Marshall to find him in the home, in a closet.

According to the family, he had abrasions on his paws, shallow breathing and was a little shaken.

Max was rushed to Orchard Park Veterinary Medical Center for treatment and was released Monday night.

“Max is terrified and hanging out in the closet but he is doing well”, Fayza Griffin told 7 News Monday night after he was brought home from the vet.

The nonprofit, Sherlock Bones Lost ‘N Hound Dog Recovery made a post for the family to collect donations for his hospital bills.

Max is now reunited with Seham’s 10-year-old daughter, Malyah.

Donations can be sent via Venmo to @Emily-Haj or Cash App to $EmilyHaj.

