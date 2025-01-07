How to prepare for the “life-threatening and destructive” windstorm hitting SoCal

By Chelsea Hylton

California (KCAL/KCBS) — As Southern California residents brace for a “life-threatening and destructive” windstorm, weather officials urge safety precautions as strong Santa Ana winds hit the region.

The National Weather Service is warning that this weather event will “likely be the most destructive windstorm seen since 2011.”

Areas like the 118 and 210 corridors are expected to be at the highest risk for wind damage. Wind gusts in parts of Los Angeles and Ventura counties could reach up to 80 mph and isolated gusts in mountain and foothill areas could reach up to 100 mph.

The winds are expected to peak Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Southern California Edison currently has thousands of customers being considered for public safety power shutoffs as a precaution.

Cal Fire and SCE have crews on standby ready to deploy throughout Southern California if emergencies occur.

What to do before wind gusts pick up Secure loose objects, gates, fences and outdoor appliances in backyards Charge necessary electronic and lighting devices Park cars away from trees Adjust travel plans

What to do during strong wind gusts Stay away from windows and trees Watch out for flying debris Avoid traveling in high-profile vehicles

What to do during fire weather conditions Use caution with anything that can ignite a fire Pack bags in case evacuations are ordered Stay up to date with evacuation orders and warnings

How to prepare for a power outage Have access to a first-aid kit and other necessary prescription medications Have extra bottled water Get a portable generator, place it in a safe area to use Have extra flashlights and batteries Place refrigerated food in coolers or ice chests Keep gas tanks in vehicles at least half full Keep electronic devices charged

What to do if a power line falls

Southern California Edison warns residents that wind gusts could cause downed power lines. Even though a power line might be knocked down, it can still have an electric charge.

If a downed power line is near water, it can electrify puddles, wet grass and any surrounding area.

The important thing to remember is not to approach or touch anyone or anything that has been in contact with a downed power line.

If a fire breaks out near a downed powerline, SCE recommends people stay 100 feet away and call 911.

