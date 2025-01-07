Snow day: Families fly down Louisville’s most popular sledding hills

By Madeline Carter

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (WLKY) — While some people are dreading this week’s snowy conditions, others are taking advantage of the situation to have a little family fun.

On Monday, WLKY’s Madeline Carter checked out two of the most popular places in Louisville to go sledding.

The snow day began at Baringer Hill (A.K.A “Dog Hill”) in Cherokee Park. A Jeffersontown family braved the cold and became the first to carve a path down the Highlands hill in the morning.

“It’s been a long time since I’ve gone sledding, so it feels really nice to be in the snow again,” said Sabrina Garcia Reyes, a freshman at Atherton High School.

She and her old brother, Gabriel, believe Dog Hill is the place to be if you plan to sled.

“A big hill with a narrow, long, long pathway,” said Gabriel Garcias Reyes. “It’s really fun to go down.”

Others insist Joe Creason Park off Poplar Level Road is even better.

“I hit the ridge earlier, and I became airborne,” third-grade student Willow Walters said with excitement. “It was, like, the best thing ever.”

Many snow lovers came out to conquer the steep hill in the afternoon, but nine inches of snow may have kept some at home.

“It’s really not as crowded as I’ve seen it in the past, but I guess people aren’t on the roads right now,” said Ingrid Walters, a local mother.

Still, the winter storm gave little ones their first major snow accumulation.

“I love sledding because it’s so rare. It doesn’t really snow this much around here,” Willow Walters said.

“It just gets a bunch of snow in your face,” said 6-year-old Bowe Freeman.

When it comes to the adults, they at least had the option to bring out their inner child on the first of several snow days.

“I wish I could go down the hill myself, but, you know, we age,” Kamaran Holt, a teacher at Thomas Jefferson Middle School, said jokingly.

Dog Hill and Joe Creason Park made Louisville Parks and Recreation’s list of best and safest places to go sledding in 2025.

