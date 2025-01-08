Part of road collapses into sinkhole moments after SEPTA bus passes by | VIDEO



By Walter Perez

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) — Work continues to repair a massive sinkhole that opened in a roadway in the Hunting Park section of Philadelphia.

It happened last week in the 3700 block of N. 6th Street.

Surveillance video obtained by Action News shows the road buckling under a SEPTA bus.

A short time later, with people milling around, that same section of roadway collapsed into a sinkhole, creating a 10-foot void.

The source of the sinkhole proved to be a ruptured nearby water main.

While the main has since been repaired, crews remain on the scene fixing the sewer in this location, which was damaged by the water that gushed from the ruptured main.

Benjamin Perez says he’s glad no one was injured, but his block has been closed off to traffic ever since, and that’s causing all kinds of problems.

“They haven’t told us anything. Now, the garbage is piling up, going on two weeks now. It’s just terrible,” he said.

As a result of this block being blocked off, Memo Ramirez said customers are having a hard time getting their vehicles to his business, G & J Auto Care.

“That’s really stressful because nobody comes to ask how long it’s gonna take to fix the road. So, for business, it’s really bad,” Ramirez said.

As for when the repairs will be complete, the Philadelphia Water Department sent Action News a statement reading, in part, “There is no current timeline for restoring the roadway. Motorists should follow posted signs.”

