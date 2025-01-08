Vikings show support to Rams fans as NFL monitors California wildfires ahead of playoff game

By Cole Premo

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Vikings organization is showing support to Los Angeles Rams fans as wildfires rage in the LA area.

“We’re thinking of our Rams friends, their community and the first responders during this time,” the team wrote on X early Wednesday afternoon. It was in response to a similar message shared by the Rams.

The team is scheduled to play the Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Monday night in the first round of the NFL playoffs.

According to the NFL, the league is keeping an eye on the wildfires in the area. So far, there has been no indication that the playoff game will be relocated or rescheduled.

“The NFL continues to closely monitor developments in the area and will remain in contact with both clubs and the NFLPA,” the league said.

At least two people are dead and thousands are being evacuated as blazes closed in on Los Angeles neighborhoods like the Pacific Palisades and residents hurried to escape. Maps of the region show where the Palisades Fire, Eaton Fire and others are engulfing tens of thousands of acres of land.

