Palisades Charter High School looking for temporary campus after fire destroys building

By Amanda Palacios

PACIFIC PALISADES, Los Angeles (KABC) — Schools in Los Angeles and Santa Monica are slowly reopening but Palisades Charter High School is far from welcoming back students.

The school is urgently looking to secure a temporary campus for its students and staff after the entire back portion of the building was destroyed in the Palisades Fire.

“We have a unique opportunity to show the strength and resilience of our community in the face of adversity,” said Principal Pamela Magee in a statement. “By coming together, we can ensure that our students can stay in their learning environment, with their friends and mentors, at a time when they need it most.”

The high school is looking for:

Temporary classroom spaces or campuses available for lease or donation

Large indoor and outdoor spaces to host students and teachers

Support from local organizations that can assist in logistics and operations

Volunteers to help with moving, setup, and coordination efforts

Access to athletic practice areas in the vicinity Charlie Speiser is among the many students who was impacted by the fires. His family lost their home and now faces the uncertainty of finishing his senior year.

“It was definitely really hard,” he said. “You look at classrooms and you’re like, ‘Oh, I had math in that class. I had English in that class,’ and those are gone.”

Despite the challenges, the teen said the school has been providing resources to students and families.

“They’re updating us on different drives going on, places where we can get food, discounts on clothes, reaching out if we need homes,” he said.

While the immediate focus is on recovery and rebuilding, the effects on students and their education remains a great concern.

“It’s weird because I was the class graduating of COVID,” said Speiser’s brother Maximo. “We had our own experience of graduation, but now to be in a similar situation where people are displaced and there’s uncertainty of what’s going on, I just feel so bad for them.”

According to Los Angeles County Superintendent of Schools Dr. Debra Duardo, 25 school districts closed due to the fires.

