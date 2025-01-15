Couple shares warning after wedding gifts were stolen from porch

By Christina Solano

WINSTON-SALEM, North Carolina (WXII) — A Triad couple is warning neighbors about an apparent thief in disguise.

Peter Torres said someone stole packages from the porch of his Winston-Salem home Sunday evening.

He shared a security camera video from his home in the 3400 block of Kinnamon Road.

The person seen in the video looked like an Amazon delivery driver. They were wearing a blue coat, black cap, and carried a padded Amazon envelope as they approached a pile of packages on a porch and reached for them.

According to the police report, three packages were stolen.

Torres said inside the packages were hundreds of dollars worth of wedding gifts including dinnerware items, plates, and cutting boards.

Torres and his fiancé Bella were out of town for the bridal shower when the packages were stolen. They said they didn’t know to expect any deliveries while they were gone since the items were gifts.

Torres said Amazon replaced the gifts, but he wanted to share his story to warn his neighbors.

Austin Stowe, a spokesperson for Amazon, issued a statement on behalf of the company, saying, “While the vast majority of deliveries make it to customers without issue, we recognize that, unfortunately, there are bad actors who wear look-alike apparel to steal packages from customers’ homes. We encourage anyone who’s been a victim of theft to report the crime to the police and we’ll work with law enforcement to help as much as possible. Amazon’s customer service is also available 24/7 to help with any matters related to deliveries.”

