A waste management employee forges friendship on his route

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WEWS) — A waste management employee in Summit County is known throughout the community as “Springfield’s favorite trash man.”

Republic Services residential front load driver Ryan Cunningham gained a following by making “trash tips” on a Springfield community Facebook page. The posts went viral, and folks enjoyed learning more about how to help out the men and women who collect their trash weekly.

Just about 6 a.m. every Thursday, Cunningham makes sure to spend extra time on his route with his friend, Blake Noland.

Ryan pulling up in his Republic Services truck is the highlight of Blake’s entire week.

Even in 10-degree weather and snow, Blake waits for Cunningham with his mom, Rosemary, in the driveway.

“The second I got out, this guy, is more excited to see the trash truck and me than anybody else,” said Cunningham.

Blake prepares for his favorite morning of the week by starting Cunningham’s job early.

“Like today, he found a snowblower and extra boxes. He’ll find anything extra and bring it in, and he is so excited to show me what he has,” said Cunningham.

Blake lives with autism, cerebral palsy, and oral apraxia. He spends Wednesday night helping his neighbors get their cans to the curb and collect extra trash when he finds it.

“It gives him a great sense of purpose, and the neighbors thank us. They’ll text me and say, ‘Thank Blake, I didn’t want to have to go out in the weather this morning and he did it for me’,” said Rosemary Noland, Blake’s mom.

Rain, snow, or shine, Cunningham and Blake’s ritual happens every Thursday.

“From the moment he first got out of the truck and was being trained on this route, it was just like they were old friends, and that’s difficult for Blake. Blake doesn’t have speech and so it’s hard for him to make bonds,” said Noland.

As that old saying goes, one man’s trash is another man’s treasure. Blake and Cunningham are certainly a treasure to each other.

“It doesn’t matter what kind of morning you’re having, and you don’t have enough coffee, you’re just tired. You can’t leave here without being awake and excited to finish a day out,” said Cunningham.

