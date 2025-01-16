As communities struggle with shoplifting, business turns to AI for help

By Dominic Garcia

WINTERS, California (KOVR) — Last year, Californians overwhelmingly passed Proposition 36, a package of laws to help crack down on retail theft.

While some communities continue to struggle with shoplifting, some are turning to artificial intelligence to help catch criminals.

So, CBS News Sacramento’s Dominic Garcia spoke to one store that’s using it and put it to the test.

“People are actually surprised with the tech we use because they don’t expect us to accurately detect something like this,” said Sukhdeep Kaur

It’s called Veesion, and it’s something Kaur has been using at the Winters Market to catch shoplifters, a problem that costs them around $40,000 a year.

“It basically analyzes a live video stream and it detects for specific gestures that people make when they’re shoplifting,” said Hiren Mowji, the head of business development for Veesion.

And when it does, it sends an alert to store staff with video of the alleged theft.

“We review it a couple of times to make sure it’s accurate info and is they’re about to walk out then we would confront them,” Kaur said.

“Essentially like your full-time security staff watching the store 24/7,” Mowji said.

Mowji says demand has been strong, especially for mom-and-pop places like the Winters Market.

“You can’t have staff actively watching the screen monitoring cameras all day long, it’s just not cost-effective,” Mowji said.

And neither is shoplifting. This helps cut down on both and it worked when we put it to the test multiple times.

“It’s pretty surprising in what it can do. So we’re very thankful for that,” Kaur said.

Veesion is a subscription-based service that connects to existing surveillance systems. They say they don’t store people’s personal data and are currently working with big box stores and smaller ones like Winters Market.

