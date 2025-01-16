Boys get free sleds as reward for shoveling neighborhood snow

By Erica Mokay

NEW KENSINGTON, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — Two boys in New Kensington were hoping to get two new sleds with money raised from helping their neighbors clear their sidewalks and driveways. They have their new sleds now and didn’t need to use a dime of their hard-earned money.

A neighbor that the boys helped last week wanted to return the favor and reward the boys for their kindness, so she went online and bought them exactly what they wanted.

Ironically, the weather delayed their arrival by a few days, but Wednesday night, just in time for another round of snow, the boys received their thank you gift.

That neighbor, Erica Ohmer, found out the boys wanted the sleds after she posted a picture on a community Facebook page to praise the kids and their parents.

For context, all but two of the boys in a little group had their own sled.

Of course, like most kids their age, they wanted to be able to spend their snow days racing each other without having to take turns.

Now, not only is their sled fleet complete, after seeing the original post and our story, one boy’s mom says a woman from Lower Burrell reached out and also gifted the boys some sleds.

The woman said as long as there is enough snow, the boys are hoping to finally race each other after school.

