“I thought I might die”: Neighbors rally to save homeless man from freezing cold

By Maria Staubs

Click here for updates on this story

TUCSON, Arizona (KGUN) — Over the next week, Tucson is expecting more freezing temperatures overnight. For people who are unhoused, those conditions can be a matter of life or death.

It was under a bench at Loma Verde Park where Derek Renfro found himself fighting for survival during last week’s storm. Renfro, along with his dog Josie, had been in Tucson for two weeks, having made the journey from Colorado in hopes of finding medical care and warmer weather. Instead, they encountered rain and wind gusts up to 60 mph.

“I didn’t know what was going to happen to me. I thought I might die under there,” Renfro said, recalling his experience.

Renfro’s condition was worsened by severe stenosis in his neck, which left him unable to feel the left side of his body due to the cold. “It was the hardest thing that has ever happened to me physically,” he added.

Then, a familiar face appeared—Beverley Tidwell, a woman Renfro had spoken with at the park in recent weeks whenever she and her husband went to pick up fentanyl foils and trash.

“I was like I can’t leave Derek out there. If I go there in the morning and he suffered exposure, that’ll be my fault,” Tidwell said.

She invited Renfro to stay on her porch, giving him a place to get dry and avoid the extreme cold. Renfro was taken aback by the kindness. “I was blown away, you know. ‘Cause I knew that was them really taking a risk with me. It’s a scary thing to bring somebody you don’t know in—some homeless guy you found in the park.”

The support didn’t stop there. Neighbors pitched in, bringing food, coffee, blankets, and clothes. “It takes a village, really, to help someone,” Tidwell said.

“Tamales here from the neighbor!” Tidwell yelled as she walked back to her house.

“Sometimes it’s hard to find exactly how you can help the world. Well, right on your front doorstep, you can do something,” Tidwell said.

Renfro, who has traveled through many cities, said he’s never experienced anything like the kindness he’s seen in Tucson. “If this had been any of the other places that I’ve been through trying to do this, I would still be under the bench down there,” he said.

This act of kindness serves as a reminder of the dangers that extreme weather can bring to the city’s unhoused population. As temperatures continue to drop, the community’s vulnerability becomes even more apparent.

During extreme temperatures, Operation Deep Freeze goes into effect, providing winter severe-weather emergency shelters for people experiencing homelessness. The city program opens shelters when weather predictions indicate overnight temperatures of 40°F or lower with rain, or 35°F or lower without rain. Shelters are also activated when wind chill factors indicate a health hazard from exposure.

Now, Derek is waiting to hear back from local homeless shelters. In the meantime, he has a safe place to stay and feels hopeful about the future. “Being able to look forward and see that things are going to get better and all you got to do is stick in it—that makes a big difference,” he said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.