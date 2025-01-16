Teachers hold information picket, calling for more resources as contract negotiations continue

By Penny Kmitt

CHARLESTOWN, Massachusetts (WBZ) — Boston Public School teachers held a district-wide walk-in, or information picket, Thursday outside schools across the city amid growing frustrations over contract negotiations.

No contract for 138 days

The teachers said they’ve been working without a contract for 138 days after they expired in August. On Thursday, they demonstrated outside schools and handed out flyers, which did not impact the school days themselves.

“We have so many issues in the school system right now,” said Josette Teneus, a guidance counselor at Charlestown High School.

Boston Teachers Union President Erik Berg has been negotiating teachers’ contracts since February 2024. He said he’s attended 29 bargaining sessions to no avail, fighting for teachers to receive the support necessary to serve students with varying needs.

“Our students have needs that deserve to be serviced and deserve to be serviced right,” said Kafunda Banks, who has been a teacher for 22 years and teaches third grade at the Curley School in Jamaica Plain.

Calling for more classroom specialists

Like all BPS teachers, Banks is required to be licensed in general education, special needs and English as a second language. Meaning she is teaching all three types of students at the same time.

“As one individual, it’s not humanly possible for you to meet all of those needs,” said Banks.

“We fully support the inclusion of students with disabilities in the general education environment, it’s the right thing to do and it’s the law but if it’s done, and it should be done, it needs to be done in a way that meets the needs of all students,” said Berg.

One of the resources teachers are calling for is more classroom specialists and paraprofessionals, who are currently some of the district’s lowest-paid employees.

“I’m a paraprofessional and I am eligible for subsidized housing and I am eligible for possibly food stamps and I am eligible for government assistance, working almost 40 hours a week,” said Laurel McGoff, who works at Charlestown High School.

Without them, Banks said veteran educators are being burnt out and pushed out of a job. Banks called it “heartbreaking.”

“I have this student in my room who is a third-grader and she can’t read,” said Banks. “Teachers are willing, students are willing, but not to have what you need to deliver those things, I don’t understand how anyone would expect people to stay.”

WBZ-TV reached out to the Boston School Committee and the superintendent for comment but did not hear back.

